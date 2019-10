Newton County is joining with other Mississippi counties under a new debt set-off program under the Mississippi Association of Supervisors that would allow them to garnish residents’ state tax returns to collect outstanding fines.

Get access to this story and every story with our Digital Subscription. LOGIN HERE If you're an existing subscriber (print or digital) and already have your Username and Password, If you're not, CLICK HERE for more information about our affordable online subscription options or to activate your complimentary online subscription.