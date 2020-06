Gov. Tate Reeves’ Safer At Home executive order mandating closures of businesses and government buildings expired Monday, but the Newton County Board of Supervisors is holding off on throwing open the courthouse doors until proper safety equipment can be installed.

Get access to this story and every story with our Digital Subscription. LOGIN HERE If you're an existing subscriber (print or digital) and already have your Username and Password, If you're not, CLICK HERE for more information about our affordable online subscription options or to activate your complimentary online subscription.