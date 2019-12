Newton County supervisors are weighing what to do with a $19,000 Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality grant after learning the funds could be used to pay the salary for a Solid Waste Officer.

Get access to this story and every story with our Digital Subscription. LOGIN HERE If you're an existing subscriber (print or digital) and already have your Username and Password, If you're not, CLICK HERE for more information about our affordable online subscription options or to activate your complimentary online subscription.