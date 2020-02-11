Chunky resident named to UA Deans List

By FROM STAFF REPORTS,
  311 reads
Tue, 02/11/2020 - 3:46pm

TUSCALOOSA – Marina M. Olmstead, of Chunky, MS, was named to The University of Alabama Deans List for fall 2019.

A total of 12,050 students enrolled during the 2019 fall term at UA were named to the Dean’s List with an academic record of 3.5 or above or the President’s List with an academic record of 4.0.

The UA Dean’s and President’s lists recognize full-time undergraduate students. The lists do not apply to graduate students or to undergraduate students who take less than a full course load.

