Choctaw Tribal Chief race heads to runoff

The Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians will hold a Tribal Election on Tuesday, July 2, for Tribal Chief, for a 4-year term. The MBCI Tribal Election Committee includes the following members: Berdie John, Chairperson; Amy Pauls, Member; Wanda Davidson, Member; Gary Williamson, Alternate; Danita Darlene Willis, Alternate; and Shirley Wilson, Alternate.

The Tribal Election Committee will appoint a Local Community Election Committee for each community to conduct this election. Tribal members who are registered to vote will cast their ballots at the polling place operated by the Local Community Election Committee. Voters must bring a form of identification.

Polls will be open from 8 a.m.- 8 p.m. at the following locations: Bogue Chitto Facility Building/Gym, Bogue Chitto-Henning MBCI multipurpose building, Bogue Homa Facility Building/Gym, Conehatta Facility Building/Gym, Crystal Ridge Facility Building/Downstairs, Pearl River Facility Building/Meeting room, Standing Pine Facility Building/Gym and Tucker.

Absentee Ballots

Any qualified registered voter who is age 57 or older, or who is physically unable to appear at the poll on election date, or who resides 50 miles or more distance from the community in which he or she is registered to vote shall be entitled to vote by absentee ballot. Any absentee voter who timely requested an absentee ballot for the June 11, 2019 election shall automatically receive an absentee ballot for the July 2, 2019 run-off election without any further request.

New walk-in absentee ballot requests may be made starting on June 17. Requests for absentee ballots received after noon, July 1 will not be honored. Document of proof supporting the walk-in absentee ballot request is mandatory.

New mailed or courier-delivered requests for absentee ballots must be received as soon as possible by the TEC; however, due to the short time frame of the run-off election, the TEC cannot guarantee that the requestor will timely receive the absentee ballot or that the returned ballot will be received by the TEC by the deadline.

Mailed and walk-in requests for absentee ballots can be only for the person making the request; the request cannot be made on behalf of others. All absentee ballots must be received by the TEC by noon, July 1.

For further information, please contact the Tribal Election Committee at one of the following numbers: 601- 650-7475, or 601-650-7468 or fax 601-389-2252. You may also contact the Committee by writing to: