EC 2nd annual Day of Service set for March 13

The second annual EC Cares for our Community day, a time when East Central Community College faculty, staff, and students will give back to the communities in the college’s five-county district of Leake, Neshoba, Newton, Scott and Winston counties, is scheduled for Friday, March 13, 2020.

“Community Partnerships is one of five institutional commitments of our 2020 Vision strategic

plan at East Central Community College,” said Dr. Billy Stewart, ECCC president. “Setting aside this day to allow our faculty, staff, and students to volunteer in the communities of our district not only meets that strategic initiative, but allows us to give back to and engage the people in our communities as well.”

Service locations for the second EC Cares for our Community day include Coyote Hills Equine Rescue & Therapeutic Riding and Hope Missions, both located in Newton; Carlisle Crisis Center in Forest, New Beginnings Adult Day Care and Neshoba Baptist Association, both in Philadelphia; City of Carthage Parks and Recreation and Main Street Chamber of Leake County, both in Carthage; Winston County Library in Louisville, and Nanih Waiya Community Park in Nanih Waiya.

Service activities will include cleaning, sorting and organizing, pressure washing, building raised flower beds, painting, weeding and mulching, general yard work, and shelving and organizing books, among other requested tasks.