Extension offers webinar on 2020 row crop markets

RAYMOND, Miss. — Agricultural economists with the Mississippi State University Extension Service will address row-crop markets and budgets for 2020 during a May 12 webinar.

Row-crop producers can learn about updated production costs and net return estimates.

Discussion will include the implications of the World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates and U.S. Department of Agriculture Crop Production reports.

The webinar is free and begins at 2 p.m. Producers can register at https://bit.ly/2YdQMWF. Participants must register to receive admission to the webinar.

MSU is an equal opportunity institution. For disability accommodation, please contact Will Maples at will.maples@­msstate.edu