Getting ready for school: Organizations team up to help provide basics for studentsBy BRENT MAZE,
- Read more about Getting ready for school: Organizations team up to help provide basics for students
- 122 reads
Tue, 07/30/2019 - 3:06pm
Families of local students got a big boost on Saturday, as they received back-to-school basic supplies to help them get off to a good start.
The event was sponsored mainly by the Southern Foundation based in Starkville to provide backpacks of school supplies so that families can be prepared for the school year.