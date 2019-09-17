Town preps for festival

Residents, vendors and passerby are invited to stop off in Hickory this weekend for a day of fun, food and festivities at the annual Hickory Day celebration.

The yearly festival celebrating all things Hickory is set to kick off Saturday, with opening ceremonies scheduled for 8 a.m. sharp.

Joyce Johnson, who helped organize the Hickory Day celebration, said Saturday’s festival will have a bit of everything, more than enough to make sure everyone has a good time.

“We’re going to have fun activities, balloons, antique cars, vendors,” she said. “We’ll have snowcones, funnel cakes, all sorts of food vendors.”

In addition to vendors and activities, this year’s Hickory Day will also boast a stage where residents can hear candidates for state and local office talk about their policies and issues prior to the general election Nov. 5.

Vendors and candidates will be able to register for a booth or speaking time right up until the opening ceremonies, Johnson said. Saturday morning registration will be held 6:30 – 7:30 a.m. The cost for a vendor booth is $45. If a vendor or candidate needs electricity, the cost is $55.

“Just come to city hall, register and pick up a packet,” she said.

There is no charge for political speakers, but a vendor fee will apply if they want a booth.

For residents, Johnson said Hickory Day is a day to kick back and relax.

“Just bring your lawn chairs, sit back and listen,” she said.

However, Johnson added, folks might want to bring a few dollars to grab a snack or make a purchase at one of the vendor booths. With a wide range of food and goods, it’s likely something will catch their eye.a