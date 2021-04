In the April 7, 2021, edition of The Newton County Appeal, the arrest report has charges transposed for Terrence Moore and Mekos Moore.

Mekos R. Moore, 36, arrested on 4/4/21 and charged with DUI, child endangerment, speeding, no proof of insurance, seatbelt violation, driving with a suspended license Terrance N. Moore, 39, indicted on 4/3/21 and charged with conspiracy to introduce contraband into a correctional facility.

The Appeal regrets the error and is happy to set the record straight.