Leaseholders of 16th section land belonging to Newton Municipal School District will have an additional tool to help with coronavirus-related job loss or finance issues after the Board of Trustees adopted Thursday a resolution to suspend payments.

Get access to this story and every story with our Digital Subscription. LOGIN HERE If you're an existing subscriber (print or digital) and already have your Username and Password, If you're not, CLICK HERE for more information about our affordable online subscription options or to activate your complimentary online subscription.