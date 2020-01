The Newton Board of Aldermen passed a resolution to ask its legislative delegation to support passing a bill to allow the city to collect an additional 2 percent tax on restaurant sales and hotels.

Get access to this story and every story with our Digital Subscription. LOGIN HERE If you're an existing subscriber (print or digital) and already have your Username and Password, If you're not, CLICK HERE for more information about our affordable online subscription options or to activate your complimentary online subscription.