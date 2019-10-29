PHOTO: NHS Art students receive awards

These Newton High School students received awards for their mask designs in Ms. Hamilton’s high school art classes. They are, from left (front row) Chelise Turner, second place; Faith Hardaway, first honorable mention; Cailin Payne, second honorable mention; Amyah Lofton, second honorable mention; Jaela Johnson, first place; Ashantria City, first place; Tattiona Buckley, second place; (back row) Erynn Lyles, third place; Davyon Thames, second honorable mention; Jeremy Rodriguez, third place; Najire Nichols, first honorable mention; Zamarion Bender, first place; Micaiah Pugh, second place; and Dortheia Holloway, third place. Not pictured was Kylan Wilkerson, first honorable mention.