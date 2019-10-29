PHOTO: NHS Art students receive awards

By BRENT MAZE,
  • 244 reads
Tue, 10/29/2019 - 3:22pm

These Newton High School students received awards for their mask designs in Ms. Hamilton’s high school art classes. They are, from left (front row) Chelise Turner, second place; Faith Hardaway, first honorable mention; Cailin Payne, second honorable mention; Amyah Lofton, second honorable mention; Jaela Johnson, first place; Ashantria City, first place; Tattiona Buckley, second place; (back row) Erynn Lyles, third place; Davyon Thames, second honorable mention; Jeremy Rodriguez, third place; Najire Nichols, first honorable mention; Zamarion Bender, first place; Micaiah Pugh, second place; and Dortheia Holloway, third place. Not pictured was Kylan Wilkerson, first honorable mention.

