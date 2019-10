The Newton Board of Alderman passed a golf cart and slow moving vehicle Ordinance on June 18, 2019.The Ordinance allows citizens to operate golf carts and/or slow moving vehicles on public streets within the city limits. Golf carts and slow moving vehicles are defined as vehicles which do not exceed speeds of 20 mph.

