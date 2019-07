Newton residents have a new doctor in town to take care of all their dental and teeth cleaning needs. Nathan Harrison, whose father owns Newton Family Dental in Newton, graduated from the University of Mississippi School of Dentistry earlier this year and is excited to be joining his father’s practice.

