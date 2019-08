City of Newton officials Friday presented Bedford Care resident Francis Garvin, center, with a key to the city in honor of her 100th birthday. Pictured, from left, are, Aaron Brown, owner of Zach Garvin’s Steakhouse, Newton mayor Murray Weems and Newton Chamber of Commerce director Emily Pugh.

Get access to this story and every story with our Digital Subscription.

LOGIN HERE If you're an existing subscriber (print or digital) and already have your Username and Password,