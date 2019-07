Psychologist, doctors and social workers gathered at East Central Planning and Development District’s Newton location Wednesday as the area Agency on Aging held a public hearing to share its progress and get input on programs for the upcoming year.

Get access to this story and every story with our Digital Subscription. LOGIN HERE If you're an existing subscriber (print or digital) and already have your Username and Password, If you're not, CLICK HERE for more information about our affordable online subscription options or to activate your complimentary online subscription.