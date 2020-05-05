Burns announces his candidacy for 8th Circuit District Court Judge

Judge Brian K. Burns has formally announced that he has qualified to run for Circuit Judge, Place One, Eighth Circuit Court District. He is seeking the support of voters in Leake, Neshoba, Newton and Scott Counties. With a decade of experience dedicated to exclusively serving the Eighth Circuit, Judge Burns pledges to run a friendly, efficient, knowledgeable, and unbiased court.

Born and raised on his family’s fruit farm in Neshoba County, Judge Burns is now a resident of Newton County. He is the younger son of Bob and Beth Burns. Bob was formerly employed at U.S. Motors for 34 years, and Beth was a nurse at Neshoba General Hospital for 40 years. His wife Robyn, a Newton County native, is a pharmacist at Neshoba General Hospital and is the daughter of John Watts and Janis Watts. Judge Burns and Robyn now reside in Union and worship at First Baptist Church.

Judge Burns attended East Central Community College and is a graduate of Mississippi State University (B.S. and M.S.) and Mississippi College School of Law (J.D.). Before being appointed to the bench by Governor Phil Bryant in December 2019, Judge Burns began his legal career serving the Eighth Circuit as the Court’s Staff Attorney working for Judge Marcus D. Gordon and Judge Vernon R. Cotten. He then continued to serve the Eighth Circuit as an Assistant District Attorney, closely working with law enforcement, prosecuting felony criminal cases throughout the four counties, and serving as the Drug Court prosecutor.

Judge Burns will continue to incorporate the lessons of honest, hard work that he learned from his childhood on his family’s farm and his service to the Eighth Circuit. Judge Burns promises to make the Eighth Circuit a place where all people receive equal and just treatment while upholding the laws of the United States and the State of Mississippi. On November 3rd, vote for the experienced judicial candidate – vote for Brian K. Burns.

