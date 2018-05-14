Newton Ward 4 race down to three

By BRENT MAZE,
Mon, 05/14/2018 - 2:27pm

One person has dropped out of the Newton Ward 4 Alderman election as of Monday afternoon.

City Clerk Charlene Evans said that Franceania Moncrief decided to withdraw her name from consideration after turning in her qualification petition.

Terry Arrd, Ramonica Evans and Jesse Snow are still the only qualified candidates remaining. Charlene Evans said that two others have yet to submit their qualification papers as today's 5 p.m. deadline looms.

The special election was needed after former Ward 4 Alderman Ray Payne was killed in a car crash in April. The Board of Alderman, in accordance with state law, set the election for Friday, June 1, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

See Wednesday's edition for more on this story.

Obituaries

Michael Thomas Rigdon

Michael Thomas Rigdon, 67, a resident of  Forest died on Wednesday, May 9, 2018.   

Bess Burnside
Michael Brackeen
Robert Thompson
Willie C. Jones
L.C. Triplett

