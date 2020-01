The following arrests were reported for December 20-26 in Newton County. This report was compiled from the daily blotter at the Newton County Jail.

Newton County Sherriff’s Department

•Kameron Evans, 25, arrested 12/20/19, disturbing the family peace

•Kameron Evans, 25, arrested 12/25/19, trespassing

