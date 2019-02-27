County continues bridge work to reopen roads

By THOMAS HOWARD,
Wed, 02/27/2019 - 8:33am

Work to fix damaged bridges throughout Newton County is progressing after crews began construction on one bridge and bids are being collected for a second.

 

Get access to this story and every story with our Digital Subscription.
 
If you're an existing subscriber (print or digital) and already have your Username and Password, LOGIN HERE
 
If you're not, CLICK HERE for more information about our affordable online subscription options or to activate your complimentary online subscription.

Obituaries

Freda Gardner Smith

Services for Mrs. Freda Gardner Smith were held 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019 at Milling Funeral... READ MORE

Joseph “Joe” Charles Gibbon
Gene Grayson Massey
Juanice Cleveland
Frances Taylor
Elizabeth Davis

Copyright 2019 • The Newton County Appeal
105 Main St. • P.O. Box 287 • Union, MS 39365 • (601) 774-9433 • (769) 222-3773-text
124 N. Main St. • P.O. Box 37 • Newton, MS 39345 • (601) 683-7810

Emmerich Newspapers proudly serve the following Mississippi communities:

ACKERMAN • CARROLLTON • CHARLESTON • CLARKSDALE • COLUMBIA • EUPORA • FOREST • GREENVILLE • GREENWOOD • HATTIESBURG • JACKSON • KOSCIUSKO • INDIANOLA • LOUISVILLE • MAGEE • MENDENHALL • McCOMB • NEWTON • PETAL • QUITMAN • WINONA • YAZOO CITY

As well as: DUMAS, Ark. • TALLULAH, La. • FRANKLINTON, La.

For more information on how to extend your advertising message to these communities, click here.