Amis gets satisfactory superintendent evaluation

Amis gets satisfactory superintendent evaluationBy BRENT MAZE,
Wed, 03/06/2019 - 9:23am
The Newton County Board of Education has given School Superintendent J.O. Amis a satisfactory evaluation.
