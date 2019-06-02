Victim remembered as intelligent, hard-worker

By BRENT MAZE,
Wed, 02/06/2019 - 11:15am

One of the workers that Jim Ogletree admired the most was Jesse Ladd.

The 25-year-old Union High School graduate was intelligent, hard-working and an overcomer.

 
 
---
The content you're trying to view is available for Subscribers only. Online subscription options are available and are complimentary to all existing print subscribers of The NEWTON COUNTY APPEAL. 
 
If you're an existing subscriber (print or digital) and already have your Username and Password, CLICK HERE
 
If you're not, CLICK HERE for more information about our affordable online subscription options.

Obituaries

Gene Grayson Massey

Gene Grayson “Gray” Massey, 41, passed away on Jan.  27, 2019 at Baptist Memorial Hospital... READ MORE

Juanice Cleveland
Frances Taylor
Elizabeth Davis
James Cater
Jimmie Buntyn

Copyright 2019 • The Newton County Appeal
105 Main St. • P.O. Box 287 • Union, MS 39365 • (601) 774-9433
124 N. Main St. • P.O. Box 37 • Newton, MS 39345 • (601) 683-7810

Emmerich Newspapers proudly serve the following Mississippi communities:

ACKERMAN • CARROLLTON • CHARLESTON • CLARKSDALE • COLUMBIA • EUPORA • FOREST • GREENVILLE • GREENWOOD • HATTIESBURG • JACKSON • KOSCIUSKO • INDIANOLA • LOUISVILLE • MAGEE • MENDENHALL • McCOMB • NEWTON • PETAL • QUITMAN • WINONA • YAZOO CITY

As well as: DUMAS, Ark. • TALLULAH, La. • FRANKLINTON, La.

For more information on how to extend your advertising message to these communities, click here.