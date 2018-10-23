ECTAG competition tests students’ ingenuity

By STAFF REPORTS,
Tue, 10/23/2018 - 3:05pm

Union Public School students squared off against students from 11 other schools Thursday at a K’Nex Egg Drop competition hosted at Union High School.

 
 
---
The content you're trying to view is available for Subscribers only. Online subscription options are available and are complimentary to all existing print subscribers of The NEWTON COUNTY APPEAL. 
 
If you're an existing subscriber (print or digital) and already have your Username and Password, CLICK HERE
 
If you're not, CLICK HERE for more information about our affordable online subscription options.

Obituaries

Mary Shannon

Funeral services for Mrs. Mary C. Shannon will be held 1 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 25, at Union Grove... READ MORE

Edward “Eddie” Blackburn
Melvin Hollingsworth
William “Bill” Butler
Bobbie Vance Chaney
Patsy Ruth Black

Copyright 2018 • The Newton County Appeal
105 Main St. • P.O. Box 287 • Union, MS 39365 • (601) 774-9433
124 N. Main St. • P.O. Box 37 • Newton, MS 39345 • (601) 683-7810

Emmerich Newspapers proudly serve the following Mississippi communities:

ACKERMAN • CARROLLTON • CHARLESTON • CLARKSDALE • COLUMBIA • EUPORA • FOREST • GREENVILLE • GREENWOOD • HATTIESBURG • JACKSON • KOSCIUSKO • INDIANOLA • LOUISVILLE • MAGEE • MENDENHALL • McCOMB • NEWTON • PETAL • QUITMAN • WINONA • YAZOO CITY

As well as: DUMAS, Ark. • TALLULAH, La. • FRANKLINTON, La.

For more information on how to extend your advertising message to these communities, click here.