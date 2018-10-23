ECTAG competition tests students’ ingenuity

ECTAG competition tests students’ ingenuityBy STAFF REPORTS,
Tue, 10/23/2018 - 3:05pm
Union Public School students squared off against students from 11 other schools Thursday at a K’Nex Egg Drop competition hosted at Union High School.
Union Public School students squared off against students from 11 other schools Thursday at a K’Nex Egg Drop competition hosted at Union High School.
Funeral services for Mrs. Mary C. Shannon will be held 1 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 25, at Union Grove... READ MORE
Mr. and Mrs. Steven Arthur Corbitt of Ridgeland announce the engagement of their daughter,... READ MORE