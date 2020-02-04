Union native earns Doctorate

Union native earns DoctorateBy SUBMITTED PHOTO,
Tue, 02/04/2020
Dr. Daniel Johnson, of Starkville, successfully defended his doctoral dissertation titled, “Modeling Micromechanics of Solid-Fluid Interactions in Granular Media.” Daniel received his doctoral degree in mechanical engineering from the Bagley School of Engineering at Mississippi State University at the fall commencement ceremony Dec. 13, 2019. Daniel is an honor graduate of Union High School, East Central Community College and Mississippi State University.