Sophomore Parker Breland (second from left) of Union was crowned Homecoming Queen at East Central Community College during ceremonies held Thursday, Oct. 17, at Bailey Stadium. Breland received her crown from President Dr. Billy Stewart (left) during halftime of the Warriors’ game against Hinds Community College.

Get access to this story and every story with our Digital Subscription. LOGIN HERE If you're an existing subscriber (print or digital) and already have your Username and Password, If you're not, CLICK HERE for more information about our affordable online subscription options or to activate your complimentary online subscription.