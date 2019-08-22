Meet the Warriors pep rally set for Aug. 26

The public is invited to East Central Community College’s annual “Meet the Warriors” preseason pep rally scheduled for Monday, Aug. 26.

The family friendly pep rally to kick off the fall varsity sports seasons at the college will begin at 7 p.m. at the Cross Hall parking lot near Huff Auditorium on the front of campus. The public is invited to attend.

Valley Services, Inc., the college’s food services vendor, will be serving dinner on the mall area just outside Mabry Cafeteria from 4:45 p.m. to 6:45 p.m. prior to the start of Meet the Warriors. The meal, which includes hamburger or hot dog, baked beans, potato salad, cookies, and a drink, will cost $7 per person.

Once the pep rally gets underway, members of ECCC’s football and men’s and women’s soccer teams will be introduced by their coaches.

The Wall O’ Sound Marching Band and color guard, Centralettes dance line, and Warrior cheerleading squad will all perform.

Following the pep rally, the student-athletes will autograph posters for the fans.

In the event of rain, dinner will be available inside Mabry Cafeteria and the Meet the Warriors pep rally will be held in Huff Auditorium.

The Warrior football team will open its 2019 season at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 29, against Northwest Mississippi Community College in Bailey Stadium on the ECCC campus in Decatur.

The men’s and women’s soccer teams begin their regular seasons Aug. 22 at Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College in Perkinston. The next home matches are Wednesday, Sept. 4, when Holmes Community College visits for MACJC North Division contests. The women play at 2 p.m. and the men at 4 p.m.

For more information about Meet the Warriors, contact Paul Nixon, director of athletics, at 601-635-6402 or email pnixon@eccc.edu.

All ECCC sports schedules and rosters can be found online at www.ecccathletics.com.