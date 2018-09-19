ECCC falls to visiting Pearl River in non-division game

ECCC gave undefeated Pearl River all they could handle before the Wildcats picked up a 6-4 win in soccer action Sunday at the ECCC Soccer Field on the campus in Decatur. The Pearl River women picked up a 1-0 win over the ECCC Lady Warriors in the first match of the day.

Sean Dixon got a hat trick to lead the Warriors. His first goal gave the Warriors a 1-0 lead. He would add another in the first half, and his third in the second half. Braylen Greer assisted on Dixon’s second goal. Vitor Gomes scored on a penalty kick for in the second half.

In the opening match of the afternoon, the Pearl River Lady Wildcats got a goal six minutes into the opening period and were able to hold on for the 1-0 win. With the loss, the Lady Warriors fell to 2-6 on the year. The Lady Wildcats, who defeated East Central 1-0 on Aug. 28 in Poplarville, are 3-4.

ECCC returns to MACJC North Division play when they host Southwest on Friday, Sept. 21, on the turf of Bailey Stadium. The women’s match begins at 5 p.m. and the men will play under the lights at 7 p.m.