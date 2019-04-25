ECCC Softball continues to roll with sweep of Hinds

It took a five-run comeback and extra innings, but the East Central Community College Lady Warriors improved their current winning streak to nine games with a home sweep over the Hinds Community College Lady Eagles Wednesday, April 24, in Decatur.

Both games came down to the final inning, with East Central holding on for a 5-4 win in the opener. The Lady Warriors had to erase an 8-3 deficit late in the game to win the nightcap 10-9 in extra innings. In doing so, the Lady Warriors avenged a couple of non-conference losses to Hinds back on Feb. 27.

With the sweep, East Central moves to 23-11 overall and 16-6 in league play. Hinds is now 14-23 overall and 7-15.

East Central has not lost a softball game since April 9 and remain in sole possession of fourth place in the MACJC league standings.

In the opener, East Central led 5-2 going to the top of the seventh and had to hold on as Hinds mounted a two-out rally. The Lady Eagles closed the gap to 5-4 with five singles in the inning before Lady Warrior pitcher Jesalyn Jarrette (Baskin, La., Franklin Academy) was able to get the final out on a bases-loaded pop up to shortstop.

Jarrette picked up a complete-game win in the circle for East Central.

Five Lady Warrior freshmen drove in runs in the opening win, including left fielder Olivia Houston (Northwest Rankin), center fielder Parker Breland (Union), catcher Anna McNeer (Canton Academy), second baseman Kaylee Webb (Ruston, La.), and right fielder MaKenzie Barnett (Neshoba Central). Barnett led East Central with three hits, including a double.

The winning streak looked like it might come to an end in game two as Hinds built a 5-1 lead after four innings. East Central started chipping away in the bottom of the fifth with a pair of runs. Sophomore shortstop Annika Jones (Leake Academy) singled in Webb, who opened the inning with a single. McNeer later doubled in Jones.

Hinds, however, scored three more times in the top of the sixth to extend the lead to 8-3. East Central answered. Freshman pitcher Braelyn Boykin (Mize) opened the bottom of the sixth inning with a single and Barnett followed with a double. Breland scored Boykin on a line drive to center field and Webb brought Barnett home with a single. Houston’s fielder’s choice scored Webb.

A solo home run by the Lady Eagles’ Claudette Galvan in the top of the seventh pushed the score back to 9-6 in favor of Hinds. But East Central answered again. The Lady Warriors tied the game in the bottom of the seventh with another three-run inning. With two outs, Breland doubled to score freshman designated hitter EmilySue Parkman (Lake) who had singled with one out. Webb then stepped to the plate and singled in the tying runs.

After holding Hinds scoreless in the top of the eighth, East Central won the game in the bottom of the frame. With two outs, McNeer scored the winning run all the way from first base on a Hinds error on a hard Parkman grounder. McNeer got on base with a one-out single.

East Central pounded out 15 hits in the win, but left eight runners on base. Leading the way was McNeer who was 4-for-4 with one RBI, Webb who was 3-for-4 with three RBI, and Jones who was 3-for-5 with two RBI.

Boykin was credited with the win in the circle.

East Central will travel to Moorhead to face Mississippi Delta at Noon on Saturday, April 27. The Lady Warriors will then host Pearl River on Tuesday, April 30, with the first game starting at 4 p.m. The final regular season doubleheader will also be in Decatur when Northwest visits on Thursday, May 2, with the first pitch at 2 p.m.

Most East Central home softball games can be heard on WKOZ “Cruisin” 98.3 or watched via live stream video at www.eccc.edu/eccc-media.