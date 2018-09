The Lady Hornets won two out of three contests this week.

Lake opened up the week with a 15-0 win over Pelahatchie and then beat Northeast Lauderdale 14-7 on Saturday. The followed that up with a 1-0 loss to Wayne County in a defensive battle.

