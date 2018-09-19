NCA rolls off 2 more wins

NCA rolls off 2 more winsBy ROBBIE ROBERTSON,
Wed, 09/19/2018 - 8:34am
The Newton County Academy Lady Generals got above the .500 mark with a pair of wins this past week, beating Hartfield 8-5 and Sylva Bay 15-0.
The Newton County Academy Lady Generals got above the .500 mark with a pair of wins this past week, beating Hartfield 8-5 and Sylva Bay 15-0.
Sparked by the two touchdowns and the running of James Smith III, the East Central Community... READ MORE
Notes, quotes and a thought
or two….
We are now halfway through the high school... READ MORE
Mr. and Mrs. Steven Arthur Corbitt of Ridgeland announce the engagement of their daughter,... READ MORE