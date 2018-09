Part of a rebuilding process is learning how to win close football games.

Newton County had its chance to pull off a victory on Friday against Southeast Lauderdale but ended up losing a 34-28 overtime contest to the Tigers.

---

The content you're trying to view is available for Subscribers only. Online subscription options are available and are complimentary to all existing print subscribers of The NEWTON COUNTY APPEAL.

If you're an existing subscriber (print or digital) and already have your Username and Password, CLICK HERE