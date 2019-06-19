UMS, UHS welcome new leaders

By THOMAS HOWARD,
  • 217 reads
Wed, 06/19/2019 - 9:36am

Union Public School District trustees approved two new principals for the 2019-20 school year Thursday at a special called meeting at the District Central Office.

Beginning July 1, Principal Lee Killen, who served as principal at Union Middle School last year, will take over Brett Rigby’s as principal of Union High School. UPSD announced Rigby’s resignation earlier this month.

The board also approved Dr. Steven Holifield to serve as Union Middle School Principal for the upcoming year. Holifield, who has served as assistant principal at Southeast Lauderdale Elementary for nine years, was one of seven applicants for the position.

Superintendent Tyler Hansford said he was impressed by Holifield’s research into UPSD during the interview process.

“We shared with Dr. Holifield our strengths and weaknesses, and what probably impressed me the most was that he already knew about them because he had been proactive enough to look them up,” he said. “I really appreciated that.”

Both Killen and Holifield will assume their new roles on July 1.

In other business, Hansford told the board District Bookkeeper Abby Winstead had found some unspent funds from the 2018-19 school year during her budget preparation process. With those funds, he said the district hopes to get a head start on some technology purchases needed for next year.

“Ms. Winstead found about $30,000, $32,000 in some unused funds,” he said. “So, we’re going to make some technology purchases.”

Hansford said the plan was to purchase 145 Chromebooks, which students use to complete assignments and do homework. The 145 computers would give the district a 1-to-1 ratio of Chromebooks to students in grades 5-12, he said, meaning the district would have enough for each student to have their own.

Sports

ELITE 11: Taking on his role as leader

One of Bobby Bass’ big questions going into last season was the quarterback position.

Obituaries

Memorial Service for Kevin Frink

A memorial/celebration of life service will be held for Kevin Harold Frink, son of Harold and... READ MORE

Weddings

Collins and Curren to wed

Kathrine JoAnne Collins and Seth Thomas Curren are to be married Saturday, August 3rd at 2:00 o... READ MORE

Copyright 2019 • The Newton County Appeal
105 Main St. • P.O. Box 287 • Union, MS 39365 • (601) 774-9433 • (769) 222-3773-text
124 N. Main St. • P.O. Box 37 • Newton, MS 39345 • (601) 683-7810

Emmerich Newspapers proudly serve the following Mississippi communities:

ACKERMAN • CARROLLTON • CHARLESTON • CLARKSDALE • COLUMBIA • EUPORA • FOREST • GREENVILLE • GREENWOOD • HATTIESBURG • JACKSON • KOSCIUSKO • INDIANOLA • LOUISVILLE • MAGEE • MENDENHALL • McCOMB • NEWTON • PETAL • QUITMAN • WINONA • YAZOO CITY

As well as: DUMAS, Ark. • TALLULAH, La. • FRANKLINTON, La.

For more information on how to extend your advertising message to these communities, click here.