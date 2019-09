A tractor-trailer hauling chicken feed for PECO foods crashed into the utility pole outside the Union Express (Spaceway) gas station in Union Monday. Police Chief Billy Pat Walker said no one was injured in the incident, however the road was blocked for several hours to allow Mississippi Power crews to install a new pole.

