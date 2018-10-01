Aldermen discuss annexing Peavey facility

The Decatur Board of Aldermen discussed annexing the Peavey Annex in order to provide the facility with fire and police protection at their first meeting of 2018 on Jan. 2.

The former manufacturing facility was donated by Peavey Electronics Corporation founder and CEO Hartley Peavey to the Newton County School District in December. The school district will use the facility to expand its curriculum.

The facility, which is located next to the Newton County Middle High School campus on Hwy. 503 sits just outside of the city limits. The facility also has its own water tank that can be used by fire fighters in the case of an emergency.

The board also agreed to put surplus police vehicle on that auction site on GovDeals for $10,500.

Police Chief Joedy Pennington alerted the board about a vacant house on Loblolly Ridge Road that has drawn complaints from surrounding residents.

The home is owned by a bank but residents have complained about uncut grass.

The board agreed to send a letter to the bank with residents’ concern about the property giving them a 90-day notice.

Public Works Director David Anderson said the town scored a 4.7 out of five on its recent annual water inspection.

In other business the board:

• approved an ad for the Newton County Appeal’s upcoming Profile Magazine.

• approved paying for a repair of Engine 2 for the Decatur Volunteer Fire Department.