Aldermen meet in executive session

The Union Board of Aldermen did dispose of a few items of routine business, but the majority of their January deliberations last week were conducted behind closed doors.

As the meeting opened, Mayor Wayne Welch requested that the Board go into executive session to discuss what he said was “possible litigation.”

The board and Water Superintendent Jonathan Ferguson were in the executive session for 30 minutes. Welch announced that the board had come out of executive session and that no votes were taken.

Welch then asked for a another closed door meeting to discuss what he said was “a personnel matter.”

After 15 minutes of discussion the board again opened its doors and Welch said no votes had been taken.

The aldermen then passed a motion to begin advertising for the hiring of a new City Attorney and Municipal Judge to fill the office of Rex Gordon who passed away in December.

Gordon had held both positions, but Welch indicated that the city might make two hires to fill the slots.

During the open session of the meeting, the aldermen:

•Voted to have the city clean up the property at 105 Union Street. The city had notified the owner as well as resident Ruth Maiden that the area violated the city’s unkempt regulations for more than 60 days. any expense the city has will be added to annual the property tax bill.

• Listened as Alderman Rex Germany proposed that the city begin looking at upgrades and improvements in the physical facilities in the City Hall and the Police Department.

• Voted to solicit bids for water department chemicals and fuel for city vehicles.