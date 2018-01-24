Aldermen seek candidates for School Board

The Newton Board of Aldermen are seeking candidates for the Newton Municipal School Board.

Current school board member Jimmie Evans announced that he will not seek another five-year term at the completion of his term in February.

Mayor Murray Weems announced at the aldermen’s board meeting on Jan. 16 that interested candidates must contact City Clerk Charlene Evans by Feb. 1 to apply for the position.

Qualified candidates must be residents of the City of Newton, and they must address the board of aldermen at the 5:30 p.m. meeting on Feb. 6 at city hall.

For more information or to apply, call Evans at 601-683-6181.

In other business, the Newton aldermen:

• agreed to pay Foster, Jones and Associates $3,837.34 for engineering services and to pay Cornerstone Civil Contractors and Allen and Hoshall $233,016.12 for the rail spur project when funds become available.

• Approved a 1/8 page ad for The Newton County Appeal’s Profile 2018.

• Will pay the reimbursement to PERS in the amount of $72,839.40 for Edmund J. Phillips Jr. in six payments of $12,139.90.

• Agreed to pay recreation referees on a bi-monthly basis.

• Accepted the retirement of police officer Bruce McCraw effective Dec. 31, 2017.

• Hired Damien Blackmon as a full-time, certified police officer for $12.50 per hour.

• Agreed to apply for a fire department grant to get new self-contained breathing apparatuses and a new fire truck.