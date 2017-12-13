Aldermen talk with CDP about Hunter

The City of Union met with officials from the Neshoba County Board of Supervisors and Community Development Partnership during an executive session to discuss what they plan to do with the Hunter Engineering building in the city’s industrial park.

After bringing the meeting to order, the Board of Aldermen immediately went into closed session and then to executive session to talk with David Vowell of the Community Development Partnership and a Neshoba supervisor.

While Mayor Wayne Welch didn’t discuss what they talked about in closed session, he provided an information packet that the partnership is providing to prospective buyers. The packet provides specs on the building along with possible infrastructure tie-ins for railroad, mileage from major cities and ports and photos of the facility.

“A special thanks goes to the Neshoba County Board of Supervisors and to David Vowell from the Community Development Partnership,” Welch said in a Nov. 29 story. “I really appreciate it, and I think this maybe will help us get someone in the Hunter building. We know that they will work to bring industry to Union. They’ve really been good to us.”

The Neshoba County Board of Supervisors voted to purchase the 106,000-square-foot building for $450,000 Nov. 20.

The Hunter Engineering building was built in 1990 on 52 acres at 306 Industrial Circle in northern Union. It was originally constructed as a break testing and alignment warehouse but was used only as storage. According to the Neshoba County supervisors, the building was appraised at $1 million. Around 7,800 square feet of the building is finished office space, including a front reception/waiting area, a conference room and break room.