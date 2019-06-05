Alligator hunting applications open until June 7

By FROM STAFF REPORTS,
  • 61 reads
Wed, 06/05/2019 - 10:27am

The 2019 Public Waters Alligator Hunting Season in Mississippi will open at noon August 30 and conclude at noon on Sept. 9.

A total of 960 permits will be available within seven hunting zones across the state for the 10-day season. Permits are issued according to a random drawing and an application for eligibility is required.

The Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks will be accepting applications through 10 a.m. June 7. The application is free, but there is a $2.34 processing fee.

For more information regarding alligator hunting rules and regulations, log on to www.mdwfp.com/alligator or call 601-432-2199.

Sports

Union faces ‘no cupcakes’

When Union football coach and athletics director Brad Breland was making out the football... READ MORE

Obituaries

Wilma Jean Lucroy

Wilma Jean Williams Lucroy, 71, a resident of Brandon, Miss., passed away Sunday, May 26, 2019... READ MORE

Weddings

Tingle, Coleman to wed March 16

Ms. Katrina Tingle announces the engagement of her daughter Asia Tingle to Lakendrick Coleman,... READ MORE

Social

Wilma Jean Lucroy

Wilma Jean Williams Lucroy, 71, a resident of Brandon, Miss., passed away Sunday, May 26, 2019... READ MORE

Community calendar June 5
Community calendar June 5
William Thomas “Tommy” Davis
Bobbie Earl Tisdale
Community calendar May 29

Copyright 2019 • The Newton County Appeal
105 Main St. • P.O. Box 287 • Union, MS 39365 • (601) 774-9433 • (769) 222-3773-text
124 N. Main St. • P.O. Box 37 • Newton, MS 39345 • (601) 683-7810

Emmerich Newspapers proudly serve the following Mississippi communities:

ACKERMAN • CARROLLTON • CHARLESTON • CLARKSDALE • COLUMBIA • EUPORA • FOREST • GREENVILLE • GREENWOOD • HATTIESBURG • JACKSON • KOSCIUSKO • INDIANOLA • LOUISVILLE • MAGEE • MENDENHALL • McCOMB • NEWTON • PETAL • QUITMAN • WINONA • YAZOO CITY

As well as: DUMAS, Ark. • TALLULAH, La. • FRANKLINTON, La.

For more information on how to extend your advertising message to these communities, click here.