Alligator hunting applications open until June 7

The 2019 Public Waters Alligator Hunting Season in Mississippi will open at noon August 30 and conclude at noon on Sept. 9.

A total of 960 permits will be available within seven hunting zones across the state for the 10-day season. Permits are issued according to a random drawing and an application for eligibility is required.

The Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks will be accepting applications through 10 a.m. June 7. The application is free, but there is a $2.34 processing fee.

For more information regarding alligator hunting rules and regulations, log on to www.mdwfp.com/alligator or call 601-432-2199.