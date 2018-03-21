Another pre-kindergarten class coming to county

According to Newton County Elementary School Principal Jason Roberson, Newton County Elementary will be adding a pre-kindergarten program to their campus beginning in the fall of the 2018-2019 school year.

Newton County Elementary School is the second elementary school to launch a pre-kindergarten program in the county.

The program is designed to serve children with the most academic/developmental needs. Students will be screened for enrollment by a pre-kindergarten test.

The classes will begin and end to coincide with the regular school term at Newton County Schools. As other students in the school district, pre-k students will be offered breakfast and lunch by the Newton County School District Food Services.Participating students’ parents will be required to provide transportation to and from the school.Pre-kindergarten students will not ride Newton County School District buses.

Anyone desiring to have a 4-year old child tested for next year’s pre-kindergarten program must register the child at the Newton County Elementary main office to between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. from April 3 through April 6. It is not necessary for the child to be present on the day of registration. If all registration materials are presented by the child’s guardian(s), an appointment will be assigned for the child to be screened for placement.

To register a child for the pre-k screening, guardians must provide:

1.Two (2) current proofs of residency in Newton County School District, which can include

• Filed homestead exemption application form or homestead print out from tax assessor/chancery clerk or mortgage document or property deed

• Apartment or home lease

• Utility bill (electric, gas, water, satellite or landline telephone)

• Driver’s license

• Voter precinct identification

• Automobile registration

• Affidavit of residency

2. Child’s certified birth certificate (child must be 4 years of age on or before September 1, 2018)

3. Child’s social security card

4. Mississippi immunization form 121

For more information, call the Newton County Elementary School main office at 601-635-2956.



