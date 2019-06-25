Appeal staff bring home MPA awards

The Newton County Appeal received three awards Saturday in the 2018 Better Newspaper Contest, sponsored by the Mississippi Press Association.

The awards, which were presented at MPA’s annual summer convention, held at the Golden Nugget in Biloxi, recognize stories, photographs and design published in 2018 in weekly and daily Mississippi newspapers.

“I am very proud of Thomas Howard, Lauren Smith and the rest of the Newton County Appeal staff for their hard work during the year 2018,” publisher Brent Maze said. “I feel that we have a great team in place to cover Newton County, and if it wasn’t for our readers and advertisers’ support, we wouldn’t have seen the success that we had last year.”

The Appeal staff competed in the Class E weekly newspaper category and received the following awards:

• Thomas Howard – 2nd place for general news story

“Scouts erect flag to honor local vets”

• Brent Maze, Thomas Howard and Lauren Smith – 2nd place for design

• Brent Maze and Thomas Howard – 3rd place for front page

Additional, Howard also received a third place in business news for Category C daily newspaper category for his coverage of steel tariffs while he worked at the Delta Democrat-Times.