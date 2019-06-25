Appeal staff bring home MPA awards

By FROM STAFF REPORTS,
  • 118 reads
Tue, 06/25/2019 - 1:04pm

The Newton County Appeal received three awards Saturday in the 2018 Better Newspaper Contest, sponsored by the Mississippi Press Association.

The awards, which were presented at MPA’s annual summer convention, held at the Golden Nugget in Biloxi, recognize stories, photographs and design published in 2018 in weekly and daily Mississippi newspapers.

“I am very proud of Thomas Howard, Lauren Smith and the rest of the Newton County Appeal staff for their hard work during the year 2018,” publisher Brent Maze said. “I feel that we have a great team in place to cover Newton County, and if it wasn’t for our readers and advertisers’ support, we wouldn’t have seen the success that we had last year.”

The Appeal staff competed in the Class E weekly newspaper category and received the following awards:

• Thomas Howard – 2nd place for general news story

“Scouts erect flag to honor local vets”

• Brent Maze, Thomas Howard and Lauren Smith – 2nd place for design

• Brent Maze and Thomas Howard – 3rd place for front page

Additional, Howard also received a third place in business news for Category C daily newspaper category for his coverage of steel tariffs while he worked at the Delta Democrat-Times.

Sports

Familiar faces line NCA’s 2019 schedule

The Newton County Academy Generals will try to rebound from a two-win season as they head into... READ MORE

Obituaries

James Rowell

Funeral services for Mr. James Ardelle Rowell will be held Friday, at 2 p.m. in the chapel of... READ MORE

Weddings

Harrison and Linton to wed

Mr. and Mrs. Glen Harrison of Little Rock and Mr. and Mrs.

Copyright 2019 • The Newton County Appeal
105 Main St. • P.O. Box 287 • Union, MS 39365 • (601) 774-9433 • (769) 222-3773-text
124 N. Main St. • P.O. Box 37 • Newton, MS 39345 • (601) 683-7810

Emmerich Newspapers proudly serve the following Mississippi communities:

ACKERMAN • CARROLLTON • CHARLESTON • CLARKSDALE • COLUMBIA • EUPORA • FOREST • GREENVILLE • GREENWOOD • HATTIESBURG • JACKSON • KOSCIUSKO • INDIANOLA • LOUISVILLE • MAGEE • MENDENHALL • McCOMB • NEWTON • PETAL • QUITMAN • WINONA • YAZOO CITY

As well as: DUMAS, Ark. • TALLULAH, La. • FRANKLINTON, La.

For more information on how to extend your advertising message to these communities, click here.