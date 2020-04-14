Bailey Skipper awarded Yates Companies Scholarship

Bailey Skipper has been awarded a $4000 Yates Companies, Inc. Scholarship for the first two years of college. Bailey was selected by a scholarship committee at The Yates Companies, Inc. based upon academics, extra-curricular activities and two short essays.

Carolyn Voyles, Chairperson of The Yates Companies, Inc. Scholarship Committee said, “We set up the scholarship program to recognize and reward high school seniors of our employees who meet certain criteria and wish to further education at the post-secondary level. This allows us to be a part of preparing young people for the future.

Bailey will graduate from Newton County High School this spring and plans to major in Nursing. Bailey is the daughter of Billy and Amber Skipper. Amber’s father works for W.G. Yates and Sons Construction Company, which is a part of The Yates Companies, Inc.