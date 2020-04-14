Bailey Skipper awarded Yates Companies Scholarship

By FROM STAFF REPORTS,
  • 285 reads
Tue, 04/14/2020 - 1:05pm

Bailey Skipper has been awarded a $4000 Yates Companies, Inc. Scholarship for the first two years of college. Bailey was selected by a scholarship committee at The Yates Companies, Inc. based upon academics, extra-curricular activities and two short essays.

Carolyn Voyles, Chairperson of The Yates Companies, Inc. Scholarship Committee said, “We set up the scholarship program to recognize and reward high school seniors of our employees who meet certain criteria and wish to further education at the post-secondary level. This allows us to be a part of preparing young people for the future.

Bailey will graduate from Newton County High School this spring and plans to major in Nursing. Bailey is the daughter of Billy and Amber Skipper. Amber’s father works for W.G. Yates and Sons Construction Company, which is a part of The Yates Companies, Inc.

Obituaries

Annie Ruth Johnson
Graveside services for Annie Ruther Johnson were held April 4, 2020 at Morning Star.
Wanda Trotter
Susie Mae Hunter
Eron Lyles
Gladys Wesley
Gwendolyn Cleveland Thrash

Copyright 2020 • The Newton County Appeal
105 Main St. • P.O. Box 287 • Union, MS 39365 • (601) 774-9433 • (769) 222-3773-text
124 N. Main St. • P.O. Box 37 • Newton, MS 39345 • (601) 683-7810

Emmerich Newspapers proudly serve the following Mississippi communities:

ACKERMAN • CARROLLTON • CHARLESTON • CLARKSDALE • COLUMBIA • EUPORA • FOREST • GREENVILLE • GREENWOOD • HATTIESBURG • JACKSON • KOSCIUSKO • INDIANOLA • LOUISVILLE • MAGEE • MENDENHALL • McCOMB • NEWTON • PETAL • QUITMAN • WINONA • YAZOO CITY

As well as: DUMAS, Ark. • TALLULAH, La. • FRANKLINTON, La.

For more information on how to extend your advertising message to these communities, click here.