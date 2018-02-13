Bryant gets ‘satisfactory’ evaluation from school board

The Newton Municipal School Board gave first-year School Superintendent Nola Bryant good marks during a meeting on Jan. 29.

Board members filled out evaluation sheets prior to the meeting and then discussed their findings during an executive session with Bryant.

Board president Lavera Chapman issued a statement following the meeting saying that the “superintendent’s evaluation by the board of trustees was deemed satisfactory.”

“Dr. Bryant is working very hard to accomplish the goals set out by the board, which includes increasing student achievement,” Chapman said in an emailed statement. “The Newton Municipal School District is very fortunate to have her as our superintendent as we work together to lead our schools to higher levels of achievement.”

Bryant took over for former superintendent Virginia Young after she decided to retire following the board’s evaluation last year.