Choctaw fair reaches milestones

One of the biggest parties of the year begins this week, as the 70th annual Choctaw Indian Fair kicks off officially in Choctaw on July 10.

Not only is the fair itself reaching a milestone, but the 65th Choctaw Indian Princess will be crowned, and this will be the 20th year that women’s stickball will have a tournament.

Misty Brescia, public relations spokeswoman for the Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians, said this year’s fair will be bigger and better to celebrate these milestones.

“We’re excited about this year’s fair,” Brescia said. “We have great entertainment, with the Brothers Osborne, Christ Janson and Frank Foster. It all kicks off Wednesday night with the Choctaw Indian Princess Pageant. There’s going to be something for everyone.”

One of the fan-favorite exhibits returns with the Scales, Tails & Teeth Gator Road Show with five shows throughout July 11-12. Other educational shows include the Birds and Exotics of the World Show, Grouchie’s Gator Tales Puppet Show and the Bug Blues Live and walk-thru exhibit.

Shawi’s Discovery Zone will also feature a free family fun zone including a rock wall, gyroscope, bounce houses, a park and Chahta Immi Na Michi (hands on Choctaw language & cultural activities).

Brescia said the Ipa Village food court will feature tons of great food and is located across from the Information Center/Cool Zone. Other roaming attractions include David Talley Balloon Artist and Buttons the Clown.

The carnival also begins on Friday, July 5, and will continue through the end of the fair on July 13. The Rez Run 2019 1-mile run/walk, 5K and 10k is scheduled for July 13 at 7 a.m.

Iron Warrior Competition is on July 11-13 with two divisions for men and women.

But one of the highlights of the entire festival is the World Series Stickball. One of the youth tournaments began Tuesday, and all divisions will continue through July 13 with the Stickball Championship at 10:15 p.m.

“It’s probably one of the things that everyone needs to see at least once in their lives,” Brescia said. “Everyone is amazed at the level of skill the athletes have. It’s one of my favorite things to watch.

Season admission prices are $20 for adults, $10 for students and free for 5 and under. Day passes are $12 for adults, $7 for students and free for 5 and under.

For more on the fair, log on to http://www.choctawindianfair.com.