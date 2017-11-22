Choctaw voters reject Red Water Casino project

Choctaw tribal voters voted more than 2 to 1 on Thursday, Nov. 16, against the proposed Red Water Casino expansion project.

Of the final vote total, 1,506 voted against compared to 710 for the project. Of the 5,492 total registered tribal voters, 40.6 percent voted in Thursday’s election, meeting the 40 percent requirement.

“Today, members of the Tribe voted in a special referendum election on the Red Water Casino,” said Chief Phyllis Anderson is a statement. “The preliminary results show that the will of the people is not to expand in the Red Water community and I respect the decision of our voters. My commitment to our Tribe and people is to always do what I feel is in the best interest of the Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians. We will continue to explore other opportunities to build on our existing success for our Tribe.”

The Conehatta community, one of nine communities in the Choctaw Tribe, voted 214 against and 79 for.