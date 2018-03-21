City loses longtime alderman

Former Newton alderman Thomas B. Harthcock passed away on Monday, March 12.

Harthcock, 88, served as an alderman for 27 years. He was inducted into the Mississippi Municipal League Hall of Fame in 2008 for his more than two decades of work to improve the city.

Tragically, his son, Alec, passed away three days later after a five-year battle with cancer. A joint service for both men will be held Saturday at Newton United Methodist Church.

Harthcock was born in the Mississippi Delta in Clarksdale in 1929. He was an U. S. Air Force veteran, serving from 1950-1954, and graduated from Mississippi State in 1956. After marrying his wife, Delia, in 1957 they moved to Newton where they would settle.

Harthcock ran for an at-large aldermen seat in 1965 and finished fifth in the vote total with 423 votes. He was re-elected for six more terms before retiring.

Harthcock bought the former McMullan Insurance and Real Estate business in the mid 1980s and it became Harthcock Insurance and Real Estate.

During his career he served as president of Independent Insurance Agents of Mississippi, and was on the board of directors of the Independent Insurance Agents of Mississippi.

He also served as a director on the Newton County Bank Board for 46 years, and was a past president Newton Rotary Club, the Chamber of Commerce, the Newton County Chapter Mississippi State Alumni Association, and was the past chairman of the Newton United Givers Fund.

One of his sons, Tommy Harthcock Jr., said he would most remember his father for his ability to brighten everyone’s day.

“He was always joking around and had a good sense of humor,” Tommy said.

Visitation will be held from 9-11 a.m. Saturday at the church with the memorial service immediately following.

Family and friends may sign an online guestbook at newtoncountyfuneralhome.com.