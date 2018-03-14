City puts $1k fine on noise violations

The Newton Board of Aldermen wants people to stop blaring loud music in town.

If they don't, it could cost them up to a $1,000 fine.

During its regular meeting on March 6, the board updated its noise ordinance to include music from stereos. If noise or music is heard a minimum of 100 feet from a source, the police could issue a violation of the ordinance.

Fines begin at $250 for the first offense and increase to $500 for the second offense and $1,000 for all other repeat violations.

The measure passed 3-2 with Aldermen Michael Hillie and Eric McCalphia voting "nay." Alderman Ray Payne made the motion with a second from Alderman Bob Bridges. Payne, Bridges and Alderwoman Linda Wash voted in favor of the ordinance.

Hillie and McCalphia said they wanted to support trying to do something to help with noise, but they couldn't agree on the steep fines.

"How are you going to collect on those fines?" Hillie said. "They're already not paying fines now."

McCalphia added, "My issue is that fine. I don't think it should be a $1,000 fine."

Wash responded that those who couldn't pay the fine could agree to do community service to work off the fine.

The City of Newton had a previous noise ordinance, but a lack of the distance noise could be heard to warrant a violation along with not having stereos and other related electronic devices stated in the ordinance prevented the city from having the teeth it needed to enforce such an ordinance.

The board agreed that those in violation of the ordinance would be responsible for noise that could be heard more than 100 feet away from its source. A police officer could write up a citation if he or she witnessed the noise, or a regular citizen could also fill out a complaint if they could prove the violation occurred.

The noises covered by the ordinance includes artificial sources, such as stereos and electronic devices. While the ordinance has an emphasis on 9 p.m. to 7 a.m., board attorney Robert Logan said the ordinance would be in effect at all hours of the day. He also said that preachers who run tent day. He also said that preachers who run tent revivals could potentially be in violation of the ordinance if they didn't seek a permit prior to the event.

McCalphia asked Logan if residents could still be in violation of the ordinance even if they had asked their neighbors for permission. Logan said it would be up to the discretion of the police officers.

In other business, the board moved forward with trying to create a smoke-free city. In a discussion with Jamara Dunn with the Smoke-Free Coalition, the board will apply for a grant up to $5,000 that could be used to host a smoke-free educational event.

After the event was conducted, then the city would then decide to move forward with passing a smoke-free city ordinance.

Other action included:

o The Board tabled discussion of a change order on the rail spur project until March 13 at 5:30 p.m. The board also granted a request to forgive the penalty on the rail spur project for being 15 days late since the company was working in good faith to complete the project under budget.

o The public works department was investigating to see if the city was responsible for water leaking into property owned by Kay Crenshaw from the city's new park at the site of the former Gallaspy Building.

o The board reset a public hearing with Case Enterprises for the second meeting in April.

o The board agreed to add warning lights in front of Pilate Middle School on Church Street at a cost of $1,500 apiece.

o The city paid its claims docket totaling $147,766.82.