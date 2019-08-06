Collins joins Appeal staff

The Newton County Appeal has welcomed Union’s Heather Collins, who is joining the staff as a bookkeeper and graphic designer.

Collins said she was grateful for the opportunity and excited to get to work.

“This a great opportunity for me, and I’m excited to start working at the paper,” she said.

Collins resides in Union with her husband of 16 years, Michael, and their two children, Zach, 16, and Kaitlyn, 13.

Publisher Brent Maze said Collins will be in charge of legals, classifieds and Appeal’s accounting. She will also be work with marketing consultant Jason Tune by helping design advertisements for the newspaper. She will also be able to handle your questions about your newspaper service, such as subscription purchases, changes of addresses, vacation stops and other questions about your newspaper and online subscriptions.

“I am excited to have Heather with us,” Maze said. “She is a native of Union and knows just about everyone in town here. I’m looking forward to working with Heather.”

Collins can be reached at hcollins@newtoncountyappeal.com or by phone at 601-774-9433 or at our at our Union office Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.