Veterans groups, municipalities and individuals are banding together to honor the military service of Newton County Residents with a new Veteran’s Memorial Park along Highway 15, and they need residents’ help to meet their goal.

---

The content you're trying to view is available for Subscribers only. Online subscription options are available and are complimentary to all existing print subscribers of The NEWTON COUNTY APPEAL.

If you're an existing subscriber (print or digital) and already have your Username and Password, CLICK HERE