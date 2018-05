The East Central Community College Board of Trustees last week approved the college’s 2018-19 budget plan, which includes a 3 percent per semester tuition increase for full-time students for the upcoming academic year. The 2018-19 budget plan approved at the board’s May meeting on the Decatur campus goes into effect on July 1.

